Suri Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

285. Suri (सूरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Birbhum district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Jharkhand (Dumka, Jamtara Districts). Suri is part of 42. Birbhum Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.4%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.9%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,63,208 eligible electors, of which 1,32,250 were male, 1,30,958 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Suri in 2021 is 990.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,35,902 eligible electors, of which 1,20,694 were male, 1,15,206 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,029 eligible electors, of which 1,03,981 were male, 95,172 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Suri in 2016 was 207. In 2011, there were 124.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Asok Kumar Chattopadhyay of TMC won in this seat by defeating Dr. Ram Chandra Dome of CPIM by a margin of 31,808 votes which was 16.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.68% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Swapan Kanti Ghosh of TMC won in this seat defeating Abdul Gaffar of CPIM by a margin of 19,117 votes which was 11.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.57% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 285. Suri Assembly segment of Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Birbhum Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Birbhum Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Suri are: Khurshid Alam (BSP), Chanchal Chatterjee (INC), Jagannath Chattopadhyay (BJP), Bikash Roychoudhury (TMC), Nitai Ankur (SUCOIC), Dhananjoy Mazumdar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.85%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.62%, while it was 86.01% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 363 polling stations in 285. Suri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 287. In 2011 there were 259 polling stations.

EXTENT:

285. Suri constituency comprises of the following areas of Birbhum district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Suri-I, 2. Suri (M)., 3. CDB Rajnagar and 4. Chinpai, Gohaliara, Parulia and Sahapur GPs of CDB Dubrajpur. It shares an inter-state border with Birbhum.

The total area covered by Suri is 505 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Suri is: 23°54’33.5"N 87°24’53.6"E.

