Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Surjewala Claims Bangladeshi Taka Now Costlier Than Rupee, Deletes Tweet As Twitterati Point Out Blunder

In a tweet on Friday morning, Surjewala shared an undated video of a speech by Modi during his tenure as Gujarat CM in which he makes scathing remarks on the value of the rupee under the Manmohan Singh government.

News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Surjewala Claims Bangladeshi Taka Now Costlier Than Rupee, Deletes Tweet As Twitterati Point Out Blunder
File photo of Congress communications in charge Randeep Surjewala. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: An attempt by Randeep Singh Surjewala to highlight the Narendra Modi government’s economic failures ended in embarrassment when the Congress spokesperson erred in interpreting the value of the Rupee vis-à-vis the Bangladeshi Taka.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Surjewala shared an undated video of a speech by Modi during his tenure as Gujarat CM in which he makes scathing remarks on the value of the rupee under the Manmohan Singh government.

Taking a jibe at the PM, Surjewala claimed in the tweet that the Rupee had fallen below the Taka. “Forget U.S dollor, Rupee falls below even Bangladeshi Taka, trading at -: 1 Bangladeshi Taka = ₹ 1.18! (sic)” he said.

surjewala

Screenshot of Randeep Surjewala's tweet

A search online for Rupee-Taka conversion rates, however, revealed that the Rupee was still the costlier currency of the two, retailing at 1.18 Bangladeshi Taka.

Replying to Surjewala’s tweet, Twitterati were quick to point out the Congress leader’s blunder, following which he deleted the post.

Bolstered by the dismal Q1 GDP growth of 5%, the worst in six years, the Congress has kept its attack on the government focused on India’s slowing economy. The dismal growth figure was also mocked by former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram while in CBI custody. "Five per cent. Do you know what is five per cent?" he has said, holding up five fingers to camerapersons while leaving a CBI court on Wednesday.

Taka

Surjewala had earlier this week blamed the Modi government’s “financial mismanagement” for the “economy emergency”.

"The dismal and disappointing GDP data only reflects it. However, the malady is much bigger than what it appears to be. There is complete economic downturn, virtual shutting of manufacturing, lagging exports and surging imports, besides loss of millions of jobs in all sectors,” he had said.

"The myopic BJP government is pre-occupied in shoddy headline management and cover up job, instead of addressing the structural issues ailing the economy. This is a classic case of quacks turning into surgeons. Naturally, patients will be dead before you even know," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram