Surjewala Claims Bangladeshi Taka Now Costlier Than Rupee, Deletes Tweet As Twitterati Point Out Blunder

New Delhi: An attempt by Randeep Singh Surjewala to highlight the Narendra Modi government’s economic failures ended in embarrassment when the Congress spokesperson erred in interpreting the value of the Rupee vis-à-vis the Bangladeshi Taka.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Surjewala shared an undated video of a speech by Modi during his tenure as Gujarat CM in which he makes scathing remarks on the value of the rupee under the Manmohan Singh government.

Taking a jibe at the PM, Surjewala claimed in the tweet that the Rupee had fallen below the Taka. “Forget U.S dollor, Rupee falls below even Bangladeshi Taka, trading at -: 1 Bangladeshi Taka = ₹ 1.18! (sic)” he said.

Screenshot of Randeep Surjewala's tweet

A search online for Rupee-Taka conversion rates, however, revealed that the Rupee was still the costlier currency of the two, retailing at 1.18 Bangladeshi Taka.

Replying to Surjewala’s tweet, Twitterati were quick to point out the Congress leader’s blunder, following which he deleted the post.

Bolstered by the dismal Q1 GDP growth of 5%, the worst in six years, the Congress has kept its attack on the government focused on India’s slowing economy. The dismal growth figure was also mocked by former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram while in CBI custody. "Five per cent. Do you know what is five per cent?" he has said, holding up five fingers to camerapersons while leaving a CBI court on Wednesday.

Surjewala had earlier this week blamed the Modi government’s “financial mismanagement” for the “economy emergency”.

"The dismal and disappointing GDP data only reflects it. However, the malady is much bigger than what it appears to be. There is complete economic downturn, virtual shutting of manufacturing, lagging exports and surging imports, besides loss of millions of jobs in all sectors,” he had said.

"The myopic BJP government is pre-occupied in shoddy headline management and cover up job, instead of addressing the structural issues ailing the economy. This is a classic case of quacks turning into surgeons. Naturally, patients will be dead before you even know," he said.

