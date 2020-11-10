Surkhi Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Surkhi Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Surkhi is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Surkhi was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 15 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Surkhi seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Surkhi constituency: Govind Singh Rajpoot (Bharatiya Janata Party), Aleem Mansooree (Bahujan Maha Party), Purushottam Ahirwar (Bahujan Mukti Party), Tulsiram Pal (Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party), Gopal Prasad Ahirwar (Bahujan Samaj Party), Dharmendra Rajput (Gondvana Gantantra Party), Parul Sahu Keshri (Indian National Congress), Jamal Qureshi (Independent), Thakur Tulsiram Singh Dausaab (Independent), Mukesh Kumar Ahirwar (Independent), Shivraj Singh Patel (Somla) (Independent), Siddik Hasan (Independent), Saifuddin (Independent), Shishupal Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Govind Singh (Shiv Sena)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.