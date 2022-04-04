Surprised to See Such Reports : Nitish on Rumours That He is Eyeing a Stint in Rajya Sabha

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday categorically dismissed reports that that he is eyeing a stint in Rajya Sabha and said these are “baseless" and “mere speculations". There have been rumours after Kumar’s March 30 comment at an informal chat with media persons that his wish to go to Rajya Sabha was not yet fulfilled. It created ripples in the Bihar political scenario and reports had started doing rounds that he would become the vice-president. Senior leaders of JD(U), to which Kumar belongs, have already clarified that the chief minister, who is serving his fourth term in office, will complete his five-year-tenure and is not going anywhere.

Kumar, who was speaking to reporters after casting his vote for the legislative council poll, said, Anything is getting published. I was also surprised to see such reports. These are baseless and mere speculations. Polling was held on Monday for 24 seats of the 75-strong Bihar legislative council, the biennial election for which took place nearly a year behind schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To querries on the prospect of ruling NDA candidates in the legislative council polls, Kumar said, I am sure that our alliance will win all 24 seats of the legislative council. On the prevailing law and order situation in the state, he said it is “completely under control". “Let me tell you that crime cannot be extirpated completely from society but can be effectively brought under control through proper policing. Bihar police is doing that, he said.

The opposition members had protested in Bihar assembly during the recently concluded budget session over the killing of JD(U) leader Deepak Mehta in Danapur on March 28.

