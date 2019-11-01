Lucknow: Making provisions for implementation of NRC-like exercise in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that a survey was underway to determine the actual extent of illegal immigrants in the state.

"A survey is currently underway in the state (for determining illegal immigration) and after the reports of the survey, it will be decided when to roll out a similar exercise," the CM said at an event in Lucknow on Thursday.

During the recently-concluded state assembly bypolls, the chief minister had stated that UP may also take a cue from Assam in implementing NRC. He had praised Home Minister Amit Shah over plans to implement NRC-like exercise across the country.

Meanwhile, sources in the home department have confirmed that a survey was underway by the police department for identifying illegal immigrants living in the state.

Almost a month back, a letter from the UP Police Chief had directed all district chiefs of the police for carrying out a survey in their districts for identifying the illegal Bangladeshi and other immigrants and to file a survey report with the Home department. Interestingly, the order to district police chiefs also carried a mention of Bangladeshi nationals living in the state illegally going off the radar.

Directions were also given to the various district police heads to scan the colonies near bus terminals and railways stations and to verify the credentials of the people living in those areas.

On August 31, the final NRC in Assam was released, leaving out 19 lakh people. The process of NRC update was started in Assam following a Supreme Court order in 2013 and since then, the apex court has closely monitored the entire process. However, several political parties, including the BJP in the north-eastern state, have voiced their dissatisfaction with the final document.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.