Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mukul Wasnik, Mallikarjun Kharge: Who Will Take the Baton from Rahul Gandhi?

Former treasurer and family loyalist Motilal Vora will remain in office and discharge the duties of the party president until an alternative arrangement is made.

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2019, 7:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mukul Wasnik, Mallikarjun Kharge: Who Will Take the Baton from Rahul Gandhi?
File photo of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
Loading...

New Delhi: If the president of the Congress party resigns, the party constitution stipulates that the senior-most general secretary of the party takes over in the interim and remains in office until the Congress Working Committee (CWC) appoints a new chief.

With Rahul Gandhi handing in his official resignation on Wednesday, former treasurer and family loyalist Motilal Vora will remain in office and discharge the duties of the party president till an alternative arrangement is made.

The question remains — who will the CWC choose to replace Gandhi?

Former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde is one of the names doing the rounds in the party circles. The septuagenarian leader contested the Lok Sabha elections from Sholapur in Maharashtra and lost to BJP’s Jai Siddheshwar Shivacharya Swami. Shinde is considered a prominent Dalit face in the party and, above all, he is said to enjoy the complete and total trust of the Gandhi family.

Earlier this year, Shinde found himself in controversy in Maharashtra politics when the BJP claimed it had attempted to poach him and his daughter, Praniti Shinde, who is a member of the state legislative assembly.

The second name doing rounds is that of Mukul Wasnik, another Dalit leader from Maharashtra. Wasnik has served as a minister in the Manmohan Singh government. With elections to the state assembly slated to be held later this year, there is a view in the party that nominating the next president from the state would be politically beneficial to the Congress, especially when Prakash Ambedkar’s Republican Party of India (RPI) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have made serious inroads in the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) vote base. The alliance lost on 11 seats where joint candidates put up by the RPI and the AIMIM got more votes than the victory margin of the BJP.

The name of former minister and leader of Congress in the last Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, is also in contention. While the Gulbarga MP had lost the Lok Sabha elections, he remains a tall Dalit leader in Karnataka politics.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram