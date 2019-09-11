Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sushil Modi Deletes Tweet Supporting Nitish Kumar for Bihar CM in 2020 Assembly Election

Earlier, senior BJP leader Sanjay Paswan said that Nitish Kumar has held the post of Chief Minister for far too long and should now move to the Centre. CP Thakur had also said that BJP now deserves top post in Bihar.

IANS

Updated:September 11, 2019, 2:33 PM IST
File photo of Sushil Kumar Modi. (PTI)
Patna: Senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi deleted his tweet soon after posting it in which he had supported Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to lead the NDA in the 2020 Assembly polls, contrary to some party leaders demanding chief ministerial post for the BJP.

Sushil Modi, considered close to Nitish Kumar, in his tweet had said "Nitish Kumar is captain of NDA in Bihar & will remain its Captain in next assembly elections in 2020 also. When Captain is hitting 4 & 6 & defeating rivals by innings where is the Q (question) of any change."

But soon Sushil Modi deleted this from his official account that raised eyebrows.

Earlier, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Sanjay Paswan said that Nitish Kumar has held the post of Chief Minister for far too long and should now move to the Centre.

"Even as his tenure witnessed lots of development in Bihar and also improved the law and order situation, he should now vacate the chair for a 'second-line leader' of BJP or JD-U and take an active role in the Centre's politics," Paswan, BJP MLC had said on September 9.

After Paswan, another senior BJP leader and former Union Minister CP Thakur said that BJP now deserves top post in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar's party JD-U has reacted strongly saying Nitish will remain CM after 2020 also.

