Former Deputy CM Sushil Modi Named as BJP Candidate for Rajya Sabha By-election in Bihar

The BJP has nominated former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in the state. He had been denied a berth in the new state cabinet after the recently concluded elections.

The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after the October 8 demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, founder of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) that is currently headed by his son Chirag Paswan. The Election Commission has fixed December 14 for the bypoll and counting of votes. Incidentally, the winner will be the third occupant of this Rajya Sabha berth in its current tenure.

The BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad was the first to be elected to this seat in 2018. He resigned after being elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019. In June 2019, Ram Vilas Paswan was elected with the support of the BJP and the JD(U) after a by-election was held. Now, a bypoll is to be held for the third time.