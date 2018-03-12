GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sushma Swaraj Lashes Out at New BJP Member Naresh Agarwal in Welcome Message

The former Samajwadi Party leader, who jumped ship from the SP after being snubbed in favour of Bachchan for a Rajya Sabha ticket, termed the actor-politician a “Bollywood Dance Girl” while sitting alongside senior BJP leader and railway minister Piyush Goyal.

News18.com

Updated:March 12, 2018, 7:13 PM IST
Sushma Swaraj Lashes Out at New BJP Member Naresh Agarwal in Welcome Message
File photos of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (L) and Naresh Agarwal.
New Delhi: Within hours of joining the BJP, Naresh Agarwal finds himself in trouble for a misogynist statement he made about Jaya Bachchan at a press conference held to welcome him into the saffron fold on Monday.

The former Samajwadi Party leader, who jumped ship from the SP after being snubbed in favour of Bachchan for a Rajya Sabha ticket, termed the actor-politician a “Bollywood Dance Girl” while sitting alongside senior BJP leader and railway minister Piyush Goyal.

“My ticket was denied and it was given to someone who dances in films. That is even more painful,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

Taking strong objection to his remarks, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj rebuked him in a tweet meant to welcome his joining.

“Shri Naresh Agarwal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachhan ji are improper and unacceptable,” she wrote.




The remarks have also caused a furore on social media, with several people already calling for BJP to sack him.










Agarwal, a two-time Rajya Sabha MP and seven-time MLA, is not new to controversial remarks. He has often targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that a tea seller is not fit to lead the country.

Last month too, he had triggered a row by making remarks about the PM's caste. At a programme organised by traders in Lucknow, Agarwal had said, “Tell them to make laws in favour of the community (Business Community)... Amit Shah is from our community, but Modi is a 'Teli'.”

The casteist remarks had prompted a strong reaction from some members of the audience.Later, speaking to reporters, Agrawal in an apparent defence of his comments, said, “Every person has a caste, and there is nothing new in this. If any leader is not telling his caste, then public will tell his caste.”

| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
