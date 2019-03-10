Sushma Swaraj Says BJP will Turn up Poll Heat on Air Strike Sceptics

The BJP will use leaflets to ask people whether they would vote for parties that questioned the valour of the country's armed forces in connection with the February 26 air strike and the aerial engagement with Pakistan fighter jets the next day.Speaking at a gathering of the BJP's women workers here on Sunday, senior leader and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj signalled that the military action against Pakistan after the February 14 Pulwama attack would be a poll issue for the ruling party."We should ask questions about whether our jawans should count the dead bodies (after dropping bombs on terror camps) or return safely after carrying out the air strike. BJP workers should ask counter-questions to those who raise doubts about the impact of our air strike," Swaraj said.The February 26 air strike is at the centre of a political slugfest with some opposition parties demanding that the Narendra Modi government furnish proof of its efficacy in terms of terrorist casualties at the Jaish-e-Mohammed camp that was bombed."We (BJP) should ask questions like whether you (voter) will support parties that side with separatists. We should ask people whether they want to vote for those who question the valour of our jawans," she said."We will have two leaflets of which one will be about these logical counter statements. BJP workers should use it during the poll campaign. The other leaflet will be about government welfare schemes for women. The two leaflets will be made available soon," Swaraj said.