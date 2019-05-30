Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sushma Swaraj, Suresh Prabhu, Maneka Gandhi: Ministers Dropped from Modi Cabinet

JP Nadda, who was the health and family welfare minister in the previous government, is expected to take on the mantle of the BJP president with Amit Shah joining the Union Cabinet.

News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 10:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sushma Swaraj, Suresh Prabhu, Maneka Gandhi: Ministers Dropped from Modi Cabinet
File photo of Suresh Prabhu.
Loading...
New Delhi: As Narendra Modi chose to opt for a slimmer cabinet in his second term, several leaders saw themselves being dropped from the Union Council of Ministers with some new faces being sworn-in on Thursday.

Apart from former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who bowed out citing poor health, others who missed out on the cabinet berth include Sushma Swaraj, Suresh Prabhu, Maneka Gandhi, JP Nadda, Radha Mohan Singh, Chaudhary Birender Singh, Manoj Sinha, KJ Alphons, Mahesh Sharma, Jual Oram and Uma Bharti.

Nadda, who was the health and family welfare minister in the previous government, is expected to take on the mantle of the BJP president with Amit Shah joining the Union Cabinet.

While Sushma Swaraj was the external affairs minister, Suresh Prabhu held the commerce and industry portfolio as well as the civil aviation ministry. Prabhu also remained the railways minister before Piyush Goyal succeeded him in the role.

Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi was the union women and child development minister whereas Manoj Sinha, who lost from Ghazipur to BSP candidate Afzal Ansari, had held the Ministry of Communications in the previous government. KJ Alphons, Mahesh Sharma and Jual Oram were tourism, culture and tribal affairs ministers, respectively.

Other major leaders who were Ministers of State in the previous government but will be missing from the newly formed cabinet are Ram Kripal Yadav (rural development), Hansraj Gangram Ahir (home affairs), Radhakrishna P (shipping and finance), Jayant Sinha (civil aviation), Anant Kumar Hegde (skill development and entrepreneurship), SS Ahluwalia (electronics and information technology) and Vijay Goel (parliamentary affairs).
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram