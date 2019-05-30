English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sushma Swaraj, Suresh Prabhu, Maneka Gandhi: Ministers Dropped from Modi Cabinet
JP Nadda, who was the health and family welfare minister in the previous government, is expected to take on the mantle of the BJP president with Amit Shah joining the Union Cabinet.
File photo of Suresh Prabhu.
Loading...
New Delhi: As Narendra Modi chose to opt for a slimmer cabinet in his second term, several leaders saw themselves being dropped from the Union Council of Ministers with some new faces being sworn-in on Thursday.
Apart from former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who bowed out citing poor health, others who missed out on the cabinet berth include Sushma Swaraj, Suresh Prabhu, Maneka Gandhi, JP Nadda, Radha Mohan Singh, Chaudhary Birender Singh, Manoj Sinha, KJ Alphons, Mahesh Sharma, Jual Oram and Uma Bharti.
Nadda, who was the health and family welfare minister in the previous government, is expected to take on the mantle of the BJP president with Amit Shah joining the Union Cabinet.
While Sushma Swaraj was the external affairs minister, Suresh Prabhu held the commerce and industry portfolio as well as the civil aviation ministry. Prabhu also remained the railways minister before Piyush Goyal succeeded him in the role.
Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi was the union women and child development minister whereas Manoj Sinha, who lost from Ghazipur to BSP candidate Afzal Ansari, had held the Ministry of Communications in the previous government. KJ Alphons, Mahesh Sharma and Jual Oram were tourism, culture and tribal affairs ministers, respectively.
Other major leaders who were Ministers of State in the previous government but will be missing from the newly formed cabinet are Ram Kripal Yadav (rural development), Hansraj Gangram Ahir (home affairs), Radhakrishna P (shipping and finance), Jayant Sinha (civil aviation), Anant Kumar Hegde (skill development and entrepreneurship), SS Ahluwalia (electronics and information technology) and Vijay Goel (parliamentary affairs).
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
