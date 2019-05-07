English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sushma Swaraj Targets Priyanka Gandhi And Mamata Banerjee For Comparing PM Modi to Duryodhana
While the Congress leader had compared Narendra Modi to Duryodhana, the West Bengal chief minister said that the PM needed a 'tight slap of democracy'.
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
New Delhi: The war of words between the BJP leadership and the Opposition continued on Tuesday, with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj criticising Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both opposition leaders had borrowed characters from the epic Mahabharata to describe him.
Gandhi at an election rally in Haryana had compared Modi to Duryodhana. “Duryodhana also had a lot of ego, and his ego was the reason for his defeat,” she had said.
Swaraj responded to the Congress leader by saying that even her brother, Rahul Gandhi, had displayed egoism.
“Let me remind you that the limits of ego culminated on the day when Rahul ji insulted his own prime minister, Dr Manmohan Singh ji, and tore up and threw out the ordinance issued by the President. Who is telling whom?” the BJP leader wrote on Twitter.
In September 2013, Rahul Gandhi, then the party vice-president, had rejected as “complete nonsense” an ordinance to save convicted legislators from disqualification. Swaraj was referring to Rahul Gandhi’s comments in which he had said that the legislation “should be torn and thrown away”.
Gandhi’s remarks, contrary to the party’s stand, had reportedly greatly embarrassed PM Manmohan Singh and the Congress leadership.
In another tweet, Swaraj accused Banerjee of having crossed all limits hours after the Trinamool Congress chief said that Modi needed a "slap of democracy". Banerjee also compared Modi and BJP President Amit Shah to Duryodhana and Dushasan who had fought against the Pandavas. "The Duryodhana-Dushasan duo is running the show at the Centre," the chief minister said at a rally in Barjora.
“You are the chief minister of the state and Modi ji is the prime minister of the country. Tomorrow you will have to talk to him,” Swaraj said, quoting a couplet by Urdu poet Bashir Badr on enmity and friendship.
Banerjee had made the remarks while addressing a rally in Bengal’s Santuri earlier in the day. "Modi needs a slap of democracy for saying that Mamata's party is of tolabaaz (extortionists)," she had said, further calling him a "lying PM".
प्रियंका जी - आज आपने अहंकार की बात की. मैं आपको याद दिला दूँ की अहंकार की पराकाष्ठा तो उस दिन हुई थी जिस दिन राहुल जी ने अपने ही प्रधान मंत्री डाक्टर मनमोहन सिंह जी का अपमान करते हुए राष्ट्रपति द्वारा जारी अध्यादेश को फाड़ कर फेंका था. कौन किसको सुना रहा है ?— Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 7, 2019
ममता जी - आज आपने सारी हदें पार कर दीं. आप प्रदेश की मुख्यमंत्री हैं और मोदी जी देश के प्रधान मंत्री हैं. कल आपको उन्हीं से बात करनी है. इसलिए बशीर बद्र का एक शेर याद दिला रही हूँ :— Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 7, 2019
दुश्मनी जम कर करो लेकिन ये गुंजाइश रहे,
जब कभी हम दोस्त हो जाएँ तो शर्मिंदा न हों.
