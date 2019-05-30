Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sushma Swaraj Thanks PM Modi, Hopes New Govt Functions With Glory

Some of the key ministers in the previous Modi government, including Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Maneka Gandhi, Radha Mohan Singh and Jayant Sinha are not part of the new dispensation. Swaraj had opted out of fighting the Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons.

PTI

Updated:May 30, 2019, 11:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sushma Swaraj Thanks PM Modi, Hopes New Govt Functions With Glory
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Sushma Swaraj, who was a notable omission in the new NDA government on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving her an opportunity to serve people of India as External Affairs Minister.

Taking to Twitter over an hour after the swearing-in ceremony ended, Swaraj prayed that the Modi government in its second term functions with glory.

"Prime Minister-ji — as External Affairs Minister, you have given me opportunity in the last five years to serve the countrymen and Indians abroad and accorded me a lot of respect at personal level. I am grateful to you. I pray to God that our government functions gloriously," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Swaraj leaves a legacy of an easily-accessible external affairs minister who helped Indian diaspora in distress with her quick response on Twitter to requests for help.

Some of the key ministers in the previous Modi government, including Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Maneka Gandhi, Radha Mohan Singh and Jayant Sinha are not part of the new dispensation. Swaraj had opted out of fighting the Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons.

Her interaction with the diaspora on social media, established her as someone who can be reached in distress with just the click of a mouse.

Several path-breaking measures such as the passport infrastructure expansion and enhanced engagement with the East were the highlight of her tenure.


Swaraj, 66, became the External Affairs Minister in 2014 when Modi's first cabinet was sworn-in on May 26.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram