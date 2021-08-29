Sushmita Dev Draws Congress Crowd as TMC Begins Membership Drive in Assam

In its Northeast outreach plan, the Trinamool Congress has begun a membership drive in Assam and tasked Congress turncoat Sushmita Dev with the job. Dev, who was recently inducted into the party began the drive on Sunday morning and took to Twitter to share visuals from the event in Silchar.

Thanking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “for emerging as a strong opposition to fight the divisive and corrupt politics of the BJP” in the state, Dev said that the TMC will reach every district of Assam to enrol members.

Dev has been reportedly vetting members for the last two days and party high command has given direction that only people who are ready to go for a long-term political future should come into the fold.

Membership drive begins of @AITCofficial in Silchar,Assam. We will reach every district of Assam to enrol members. I thank @MamataOfficial for emerging as a strong opposition to fight the divisive & corrupt politics of @BJP4India @BJP4Assam #LetsFightBackTogether pic.twitter.com/1Ztmcrul9X — Sushmita Dev (@SushmitaDevAITC) August 29, 2021

Most of the applicants for TMC’s membership are from the Congress party and the TMC claimed that those close to Santosh Mohan Dev, too, are expected to join. Since there was no ideological difference, the drive went smooth, the TMC maintained.

The BJP, on the other hand, said that outreach in Barak valley alone “won’t make any difference” in Assam politics and dismissed the TMC’s relevance in the region.

Dev had recently elaborated on the TMC’s plans for expansion and the 2024 general elections to News18. She had described Abhishek Banerjee as “determined" and Rahul Gandhi as “visionary and idealistic".

Meanwhile, Assam CM Sarma said in Siliguri that Sushmita Dev and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will only divide the UDF and Congress votes, which will benefit the BJP. Sarma reacted to reports of Mamata visiting Assam and Tripura, saying that she has no task in Assam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here