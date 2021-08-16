Sushmita Dev Quits Congress, Changes Twitter Bio to Party's Former Leader

Sushmita Dev, president of All India Mahila Congress, on Monday resigned from the party, following which she left their WhatsApp group and changed her Twitter bio to former leader of the grand old party.

The former MP’s Twitter handle was recently suspended by the microblogging site for violating its policy. The move came after Twitter blocked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for posting a photograph of the parents of a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi. In defiance, Dev and several other prominent Congress leaders changed their display picture to Gandhi’s and shared the same photograph.

