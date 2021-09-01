Sushmita Dev to Camp in Tripura for 15 Days as TMC Focuses on Building Party

Sushmita Dev, who recently joined the TMC after jumping ship from Congress, will reach Tripura’s Agartala on Wednesday evening via train from Silchar and stay there for 15 days to help build the organisation at the grassroots level.

In a tweet, Dev said she was “looking forward to working together with @AITC4Tripura to strengthen the party under the leadership of @MamataOfficial. There is no fear, we will win, with the blessings of Mamata Banerjee,” is what Dev said.

After West Bengal, Tripura has become the hotbed of politics now where the BJP and TMC are at loggerheads. As TMC claimed through the month of August that its leaders were attacked, Dev’s visit is being seen as politically significant.

According to political pundits, the TMC’s hectic activities in the state have pressured the BJP, forcing it to go in for a cabinet reshuffle recently. The saffron party, however, denies the brouhaha, saying Dev is not a factor.

The TMC, meanwhile, wants a leader from the state and feel Dev can do a good job of working and rebuilding the organisation. Minister Bratyo Basu too will be in Tripura from Wednesday.

Dev had hit the headlines over her stance on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which differed from the Congress party’s. Dev had backed CAA citing that people in the Barak Valley are in its favour. She also sparked a row by refusing to wear the ‘no CAA’ gamosa. The leader had said that people in the region had seen the struggle of victims of partition and CAA would ensure Bangladeshi Hindus citizenship.

