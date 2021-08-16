Sushmita Dev to Join TMC? Here's How Mamata Will Benefit If She Does

Speculations are rife that Sushmita Dev may move on to the Trinamool Congress after she resigned from the Congress party on Monday. The TMC may be benefitted if she is inducted into the party.

Dev can be the face and “bhumiputra” of the North East for the TMC that is already looking for proper leader in this region. The party use her influence in both Assam and Tripura to its advantage. Dev has been elected from both the places.

The young politician has mass appeal in Bengali and indigenous people of this region that can help the TMC. Besides, Dev has the leverage for having a clean record, unlike Sudip Roy Burman.

The TMC is looking forward to their growth in the Northeast and if Dev joins then the party will get some boost up.

Dev can be the lone player from this region who will score under Mamata Banerjee’s guidance as the Bengal CM was pally with her father.

Dev, president of All India Mahila Congress, on Monday resigned from the party, following which she left their WhatsApp group and changed her Twitter bio to former leader of the grand old party. Dev had hit the headlines over her stance on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which differs from the party.

Dev had backed CAA citing that people in the Barak Valley are in its favour. She also sparked a row by refusing to wear the ‘no CAA’ gamosa. The leader had said that people in the region had seen the struggle of victims of partition and CAA would ensure Bangladeshi Hindus citizenship.

“…we know what it means to be a migrant. I am in favour of such a law, but this act [CAA] is not capable of granting citizenship to anyone. I would support it with some amendments, especially if it includes Muslims," Dev had said.

Reacting to her resignation, Kapil Sibal, one of the dissenters, tweeted: “Sushmita Dev resigns from primary membership of our Party. While young leaders leave we ‘oldies’ are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it. The Party moves on with : Eyes Wide Shut."

