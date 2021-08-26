Susmita Dev to Expand TMCs Footprints in North East, Membership Drive to Begin from August 29

Sushmita Dev’s move from the Indian National Congress to All India Trinamool Congress has triggered several conversations, however, TMC has set the plan for Dev’s beginning in the North East from August 29. The membership drive will begin in all districts of Tripura, while Dev herself will be in the Silchar district.

“This is a challenge for me but I am confident to build the party from scratch, we are getting very good responses from all over Assam and we want committed people who are interested in the long-term politics of Mamata Banerjee. Our immediate goal is not power politics but we will fight for the rights of the people on the ground,” Susmita Dev told News 18.

BJP though showed that the TMC drive will not affect BJP much in Assam. However, TMC will surely hit out at Congress in Tripura. People who will join TMC through Susmita essentially will be from Congress and that is where the party has to rethink its strategy.

“Congress will work hard in Tripura and right now TMC is not there in Assam, let them come we will see,” Congress’ Bhupen Bora said.

Bora had earlier blamed Susmita that she did not point out problems to Congress high command and she knew everything about the alliance. Responding to the allegation Susmita said “I was not party to any alliance meeting and I was the special invitee in CWC, last several times, special invitees were not called. I have mentioned every problem to my incharge.”

TMC will enroll people and each member will be instructed to keep the TMC flag at their home as an enrolment sign.

The decisive victory of the TMC in the West Bengal elections in May this year has definitely pushed anti-BJP parties to expand their footprints in their areas of influence. The Trinamool is still looking to consolidate Bengali pride in outsider vs insider tensions in the east. Naturally, one of the areas for them to expand is the Northeast, with the presence of over 1.5 crore Bengali-speakers.

