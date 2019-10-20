NCP Asks EC to Suspend Internet Within 3km of Poll Booths, Says Voters Fear EVM Hacking
The NCP claimed that the people are suspicious that EVMs and VVPATs could be hacked and their votes ‘can go to some other candidate’ whom they do not wish to vote for.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: As Maharashtra gears up for voting on Monday, the National Congress Party (NCP) has requested the Election Commission to suspend the internet services within three kilometres radius of every polling booth and strong room from October 21 to October 24.
The NCP, in its letter, claimed that the people are suspicious that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter-verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) can be hacked and their votes ‘can go to some other candidate’ whom they do not wish to vote for.
“The hacking is possible and can be done by professional hackers,” the party said in the letter urging the EC to suspend the internet.
Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of the votes will be conducted on October 24. The 'Mahayuti' alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and smaller parties is pitted against the 'Maha-agadhi' led by the Congress and the NCP, a total of 8,98,39,600 people, including 4,28,43,635 women, are eligible to vote.
As many as 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are contesting in 288 seats and 96,661 polling booths are in place with 6.5 lakh staff for the voting exercise.
The Congress has fielded 147 candidates and the ally NCP 121. The BJP, which is seeking a second straight term under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra, is contesting 164 seats, which include candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while Sena has fielded candidates on 126 seats.
(With PTI inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Woman Footballer's Hijab Came Off During a Match. Watch How Opponents Helped Her
- Reliance Jio Diwali Offer: Here's How to Gift a JioPhone This Festive Season For Rs 699
- Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Displeasure on Illness Rumours, Says 'All is Not in the World For Sale'
- Trailers This Week: Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland Reunite for Dolittle, Anurag Kashyap Unveils India’s First Spaceship Sci-fi
- Cristiano Ronaldo's Step-over Has Latest Victim as Juventus Star Scores 701st Goal | Watch