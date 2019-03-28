English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suspended AAP MP Harinder Singh Khalsa Joins BJP
Harinder Singh Khalsa, who belongs to the SC community, had won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls on the Aam Aadmi Party's ticket from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, but was suspended from the party in 2015.
Sitting MP from Punjab Harinder Singh Khalsa, who was suspended from the AAP, joins BJP. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Sitting MP from Punjab Harinder Singh Khalsa, who was suspended from the AAP, and former RJD leader in Jharkhand Girinath Singh joined the BJP Thursday.
Fatehgarh Sahib MP Khalsa joined the BJP in the presence of Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley, while Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman welcomed Girinath into the party fold.
Girinath, who had been MLA in Jharkhand, said it is 'ghar wapsi' (homecoming) for him as his father was a member of the 'Jan Sangh' — the BJP's predecessor.
