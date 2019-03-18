Suspended Assembly May be Way Out as BJP’s Hunt for Next Goa CM Hits Ally Roadblock

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies were unable to reach a consensus over the next chief minister, a move necessitated by the demise of Manohar Parrikar, who died on Sunday evening after battling pancreatic cancer for over a year.Sources say both MGP and GFP are of the opinion that suspended assembly can be an alternative in case of this deadlock.Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who arrived here in the early hours of the day, could not secure a consensus between the saffron party and its alliance partners in the state, party MLA Michael Lobo said.While Gadkari was not available for comments, BJP MLA Lobo said Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar wanted to be the chief minister due to which the discussions came to a halt. "Sudin Dhavalikar wants himself to be the CM, while the BJP wants that the leader of the alliance should be from their camp. We could not reach to any decision," Lobo told reporters outside a hotel after a night-long meeting. Lobo said BJP MLAs have suggested the names of Vishwajit Rane and Pramod Sawant for the post.Earlier, Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai, emerging from the meeting, had said that the parties were yet to reach a conclusion. The meeting was inconclusive and "the BJP has informed them that they will get back later during the day," Sardesai had said.He said the parties expressed apprehensions on how to proceed in the absence of Parrikar. "We are expecting them to respond to our apprehensions soon," he added. The GFP leader, however, said the party had not yet shut its doors on the BJP.