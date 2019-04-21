English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suspended for Checking Modi's Helicopter, Sambalpur EC Observer Now Transferred to Karnataka
In its suspension notice, the EC cited an April 2014 order, which Mohsin was in violation of, that exempted SPG protectees, including the PM, from checking by officials.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Mohammed Mohsin, general observer for Sambalpur in Odisha, who's suspension was recently in the news for checking luggage in the Prime Minister's convoy, has been transferred to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka in Bengaluru.
A Karnataka cadre IAS officer, Mohsin was suspended for violating EC instructions that SPG protectees should not be checked. He had checked the Prime Minister's convoy during one of his rallies in Sambalpur on April 16.
In its suspension notice, the EC cited an April 2014 order, which Mohsin was in violation of, that exempted SPG protectees, including the PM, from checking by officials.
Following the immediate removal of the observer, the commission had deputed Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma to visit Sambalpur to conduct a detailed inquiry and furnish a report.
A Karnataka cadre IAS officer, Mohsin was suspended for violating EC instructions that SPG protectees should not be checked. He had checked the Prime Minister's convoy during one of his rallies in Sambalpur on April 16.
In its suspension notice, the EC cited an April 2014 order, which Mohsin was in violation of, that exempted SPG protectees, including the PM, from checking by officials.
Following the immediate removal of the observer, the commission had deputed Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma to visit Sambalpur to conduct a detailed inquiry and furnish a report.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Saturday 20 April , 2019 Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elections 2019: Why Political Parties Are Going Big With Campaign Songs
- Kajol Celebrates Her 'Heartbeat' Nysa's 16th Birthday With Adorable Instagram Snap, See Here
- Asian Athletics Championships: Dutee Chand Breaks National Record in Women’s 100m, Hima Das Injured
- Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
- Gagandeep Kang is the First Indian Woman Scientist in Royal Society. It ONLY Took 360 Years.
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results