Suspended for Checking Modi's Helicopter, Sambalpur EC Observer Now Transferred to Karnataka

: Mohammed Mohsin, general observer for Sambalpur in Odisha, who's suspension was recently in the news for checking luggage in the Prime Minister's convoy, has been transferred to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka in Bengaluru.A Karnataka cadre IAS officer, Mohsin was suspended for violating EC instructions that SPG protectees should not be checked. He had checked the Prime Minister's convoy during one of his rallies in Sambalpur on April 16.In its suspension notice, the EC cited an April 2014 order, which Mohsin was in violation of, that exempted SPG protectees, including the PM, from checking by officials.Following the immediate removal of the observer, the commission had deputed Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma to visit Sambalpur to conduct a detailed inquiry and furnish a report.