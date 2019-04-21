Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Suspended for Checking Modi's Helicopter, Sambalpur EC Observer Now Transferred to Karnataka

In its suspension notice, the EC cited an April 2014 order, which Mohsin was in violation of, that exempted SPG protectees, including the PM, from checking by officials.

News18.com

Updated:April 21, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Suspended for Checking Modi's Helicopter, Sambalpur EC Observer Now Transferred to Karnataka
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Mohammed Mohsin, general observer for Sambalpur in Odisha, who's suspension was recently in the news for checking luggage in the Prime Minister's convoy, has been transferred to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka in Bengaluru.

A Karnataka cadre IAS officer, Mohsin was suspended for violating EC instructions that SPG protectees should not be checked. He had checked the Prime Minister's convoy during one of his rallies in Sambalpur on April 16.

In its suspension notice, the EC cited an April 2014 order, which Mohsin was in violation of, that exempted SPG protectees, including the PM, from checking by officials.

Following the immediate removal of the observer, the commission had deputed Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma to visit Sambalpur to conduct a detailed inquiry and furnish a report.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram