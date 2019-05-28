Suspended for Predicting BJP Win, Ujjain Professor Says Modi Government Will Scale New Heights in Second Term

Days after being suspended for predicting 300 plus seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2019 lok sabha polls, Ujjain university professor Dr Rajeshwar Shastri Musalgaonkar has claimed the Modi government would set new records of success in its second term.A Sanskrit faculty member at Vikram University, Musalgaonkar was suspended by the Election Commission of India over disciplinary grounds ahead of polls on the complaint of the Congress party.Asked to predict performance of Modi government in second tenure, Musalgaonkar said, “The Modi government would scale new heights of achievements. Country’s honour under him would see an upward trend gradually and the country would see a peaceful time barring natural calamities which aren’t controlled by the government.”Musalgaonkar had posted on social media last month that the BJP would win nearly 300 seats and the NDA will form the government at the Centre. “BJP 300 ke paas aur NDA 300 ke paar (BJP near 300 seats and NDA more than 300),” read his post, which was based on astrology.The professor’s prediction was close to the actual election results.“By God’s grace, my predictions have come true as I had predicted close to 300 seats for the BJP and it got 303 seats. I had assumed 300 plus seats for the NDA and it ended up getting 353 seats,” Shastri told News18.Asked how he had reached on the conclusion of the exact number of seats to be won by the BJP and allies, the professor claimed that astrology has different methods. “We also calculated the number of seats on the basis of prashna kundli and also based on any individual,” he added.The senior faculty member claimed that being the head of the Astrology department, making such predictions is part of the course curriculum and they regularly come up with such predictions. “At times we also predict outcomes related to the weather and health also,” he added.“As it was a huge occasion (Lok Sabha polls), we had also calculated and reached on a conclusion,” Musalgaonkar said.Meanwhile, the professor, in his defence, had said that he had predicted the poll outcome on a query from one of his students and the same was uploaded on social media without his consent. He had claimed his prediction did not imply support for any party.A massive outrage also was witnessed after the scholar was suspended.