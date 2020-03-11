English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Suspension of 7 Congress Lawmakers in Lok Sabha Revoked

File photo of the Parliament building. (AP image)

The seven Congress members-- Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were suspended on March 5 for the remaining period of the Budget session for gross misconduct.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 3:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a motion to revoke the suspension of seven Congress members with immediate effect.

The motion was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and passed by a voice vote.

Speaker Om Birla then announced that the suspension stands revoked with immediate effect.

