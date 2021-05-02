Suti Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

57. Suti (सुती), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh, Jharkhand (Pakur District). Suti is part of 9. Jangipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.31%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,65,264 eligible electors, of which 1,32,518 were male, 1,32,741 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Suti in 2021 is 1002.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,21,740 eligible electors, of which 1,12,209 were male, 1,09,527 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,931 eligible electors, of which 89,188 were male, 85,743 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Suti in 2016 was 60. In 2011, there were 29.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Humayun Reza of INC won in this seat by defeating Emani Biswas of TMC by a margin of 3,950 votes which was 2.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.64% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Emani Biswas of INC won in this seat defeating Jane Alam Mian of RSP by a margin of 17,409 votes which was 11.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.87% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 57. Suti Assembly segment of Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Jangipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Jangipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Suti are: Emani Biswas (TMC), Koushik Das (BJP), Humayun Reza (INC), Anup Singha (SUCOIC), Mahfujur Rahaman (WPOI), Enamul Haque (IND), Maidul Islam (IND), Md Hasan Jahangir (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.18%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.91%, while it was 85.98% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 365 polling stations in 57. Suti constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 261. In 2011 there were 215 polling stations.

EXTENT:

57. Suti constituency comprises of the following areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Suti-II, 2. Bahutali, Harua and Sadikpur GPs of CDB Suti-I. It shares an inter-state border with Murshidabad.

The total area covered by Suti is 179 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Suti is: 24°34’00.1"N 87°58’07.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Suti results.

