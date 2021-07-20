Suvendhu's Call Record Remarks Add New Colour to Pegasus Row

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has seen in a video warning East Medinipur Superintendent of Police Amarnath that “Whoever calls you from nephew’s office, I have call record of each of them. If you have State government with you, we have the Central government “.

He also warned the police officer not to do such stuff which would make him work in Baramulla. On Monday, Subhendu Adhikari made this statement at a party protest programme.

Derek O Brien of Trinamul Congress said: “That means LOP is accepting that snooping takes place,“ referring to Pegasus snooping scandal.

TMC party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also tweeted on Suvendu’s statement, stating ‘LOP (Limitless opportunist) openly saying he has ph record of our leaders office phone. This establishes that phones are tapped. I would request Chief Minister to enquire on this and take him in custody.’

The police have registered a suo moto case against Suvendu for flouting Disaster Management Act and on his remarks intimidating police.

