BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Father Sisir, Brother Dibyendu to Get Y+ Security

Keeping with the recent trend of providing central security to BJP netas in West Bengal, the Union Home Ministry has now provided Y+ category security to Sisir and Dibyendu Adhikari. Sisir Adhikari, a former TMC minister, is the father of state leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, while Dibyendu is his brother and a member of parliament.

Under the Y+ category security, the Adhikaris will be protected by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Officials said the decision came after an analysis of threat perception where risk of political violence was found.

Suvendu Adhikari, who quit the TMC to join the BJP, was accorded Z+ security in December 2020. A former aide of Mamata Banerjee, he defeated the chief minister in Nandigram after a bitterly fought election. While Sisir Adhikari quit the TMC and joined the BJP in March, Dibyendu remains a TMC MP from the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. The Adhikari family has accused the TMC of hounding them since they severed ties with the TMC. Local BJP leaders claimed that the Adhikari residence in Kontai was gheraoed last week when the CBI arrested TMC leaders like Firhad Hakim and Madan Mitra among others.

West Bengal has seen political violence peaking after the election results went in favour of the incumbent Trinamool Congress. The BJP has alleged that the targeting of its workers and leaders has gone up manifold ever since May 2, when the poll results were announced. So far, close to 100 BJP leaders including all their 77 MLAs have been provided protection by the central paramilitary forces.

Y+ category protection from the CRPF would mean 11 personnel deployed on a shift basis to secure the Adhikari residence and also a personal security officer guarding the protectee round the clock.

