BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Brother Accused of Stealing Relief Material, Case Filed

An FIR has been filed against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumendu for allegedly stealing relief material from the Kanthi Municipality office.

According to the police, the case has been filed against the Adhikari brothers on the complaint of Ratnadip Manna, a member of the Kanthi Municipal Administrative Board.

“On 29 May 2021 at 12:30 pm as per direction of Suvendu Adhikari and his brother and former Municipal Chief Soumendu Adhikari of Kanthi Municipality, Government tripal whose estimated value is around lakhs of rupees, was taken away from municipality office godown by forcefully and illegally opening locks," read the complaint submitted by Manna at Kanthi Police Station on June 1.

The complaint also mentioned that the BJP leaders used armed central forces in the alleged theft.

Suvendu Adhikari, who till November was a cabinet minister in Mamata Banerjee’s government, joined the BJP in December 2020. He is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.

There has been a constant war of words between Banerjee and Adhikari, with Trinamool Congress MP Sisir Kumar Adhikari, father of Suvendu, rubbishing Banerjee’s allegations over poor work and improper utilisation of funds during the beautification work of Digha Shankarpur Development Authority (DSDA).

Sisir responded to the charges levelled against DSDA by the Chief Minister because he was the Chairman of the DSDA till January 2021. He was removed by Banerjee, months after his son Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP, for making political statements against the party line.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here