Suvendu Adhikari Demands Central Agency Probe in Bengal Vaccine Fraud

Expressing lack of confidence in the investigation by Kolkata police, BJP Bengal MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday wrote to health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan demanding a central agency probe in the vaccination scam, where allegedly fake jabs are being administered.

“One Debanjan Deb impersonating as an IAS officer working as Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation has been holding illegal vaccination camps in Ward No 107 of Kasba right in the heart of Kolkata under the banner of KMC,” an excerpt from the letter written to the union minister.

In his letter, the Leader of Opposition claimed that such an exercise of fraud cannot happen without the blessings of the highest offices. He also alleged that several incriminating photographs of the accused with influential leaders of the ruling TMC- Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, Minister Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MP Santanu Sen, TMC MLAs Debasish Kumar, and Lovely Maitra, KMC councilor Baiswanor Chatterjee and others were seen endorsing the activities of Debanjan Deb

“People who thought to have been vaccinated died from this medicine or contracted COVID-19 and died from the disease, then that would have severely dented the credibility of this historic vaccination drive being undertaken by our government. Therefore, a thorough investigation needs to be done, prioritizing public health safety,” he added.

The Kolkata police busted the fake vaccination centre on Wednesday after Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty raised an alarm when she did not receive any SMS or any vaccination certificate after she took the vaccine at the centre. She then alerted the police, following which Bhanjan Dev was arrested with forged documents, fake identity cards, seal, and signature of the authorities of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Demanding a central agency probe Adhikari said, “An impartial investigation by the central agencies, Undaunted by any pressure from the state ruling party or government Is the need of the hour Is to restore credibility to the entire process of Covid vaccination in West Bengal.”

