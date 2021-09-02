Suvendu Adhikari Hits Out at Turncoat Leaders, Wants Anti-Defection Law to be Implemented

West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition and MLA from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, has lashed out at the ruling party Trinamool Congress after 2 BJP MLAs jumped ship and joined the TMC. Adhikari, along with party’s State President Dilip Ghosh and spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya held a press conference on Wednesday and even alleged that the Bankura District Administration has been pressurising BJP leaders to join the TMC.

Addressing the media, Adhikari invoked the anti-defection law and said that it has been violated. He said, “The MLAs who defected have been asked to clear their stand. Notices have been sent to two MLAs. Even the Bankura district administration and some others too are pressurising the BJP leaders to join the TMC. We will file a complaint against the SP in Ministry of Home Affairs too.”

“We’ll take steps as per the law. I have been given the responsibility by my party’s state president, to ensure the Anti-Defection law is effective in West Bengal. We will ensure that the law comes into effect. Those who have resigned from the party had no connection with us in the last 2-3 months. We could understand it by their behaviour itself. It is no surprise for us,” he further added.

When asked about the same to Dilip Ghosh, he responded saying, “Just 2 MLAs have left the party, and it will not affect us much. We’ll follow the law and take action. We have directed the same to our Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and he will go forward with it.”

On Tuesday, the BJP had sent letters to two BJP MLAs who switched sides to the All India Trinamool Congress. In his letters to the Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh and Bagda MLA Biswajit Das, Adhikari has asked them to clarify their positions as media reports suggested that they joined the TMC.

The letter said, “You are hereby called upon to indicate your stand apropos the said subject of you joining All India Trinamool Congress within a period of one week from receipt of the instant letter. In the event nothing is heard from you within the period as aforesaid, it shall be presumed that you have defected to All India Trinamool Congress."

Adhikari had invoked Anti-Defection law previously too when Mukul Roy had returned to the TMC and was appointed the Public Accounts Committee chief. He along with eight other BJP MLAs had visited Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata over the same.

