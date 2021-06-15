Suvendu Adhikari, 50 BJP MLAs Meet Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in Kolkata

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, led a delegation of 50 party MLAs to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Monday, June 15. The Nandigram MLA submitted a memorandum to the Governor about various issues such as the post-poll violence in the state.

The BJP delegation walked to the Raj Bhavan as a sign of protest against the alleged deterioration of law and order situation in West Bengal. During the meeting, Suvendu also urged the Governor to ensure proper implementation of the anti-defection law in wake of Mukul Roy’s return to the Trinamool Congress after winning as an MLA on a BJP ticket.

Dhankhar assured the Suvendu-led delegation that he will look into their grievances about which he is aware. “With folded hands, I want to appeal to all - we don’t want blood-soaked Bengal. There is no place for violence in this land. Rabindranath Tagore had said - ‘where mind is without fear & head is held high’. I know no one’s mind is free from fear here,” Dhankhar told reporters in presence of the delegation.

Dhankhar himself has been a fierce critic of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s handling of the law and order situation. The ruling TMC has time and again alleged that the Centre is misusing a constitutional post through Dhankhar.

TMC also questioned the absence of remaining MLAs of BJP which won 77 seats in the recently-concluded elections. TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that the BJP should investigate why its entire strength of MLAs was not visible during the meeting with the Governor.

Suvendu last week had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and had a detailed discussion about several issues related to West Bengal. In between, Mukul Roy made a surprise comeback in TMC by ditching his three-year-old stint with BJP.

