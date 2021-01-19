Suvendu Adhikari Takes on Mamata in Khejuri, Says She 'Never Honoured Nandigram'

Amid the verbal battle that has ensued between the BJP and TMC in West Bengal, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari has now said that the BJP will not allow Mamata Banerjee to contest from two places and that the chief minister never honoured Nandigram.

"Mamata di you have never honoured Nandigram... You have promoted police officers who opened fire on protestors in Nandigram. We will not allow you to contest from two places... You have to contest from Nandigram only... You have to have printed letterheads of "former MLA" and "former CM" ready," Adhikari said, speaking at a rally in East Midnapore's Khejuri.

He said, "I dare Didi to answer my question on what statistic she hopes to win from Nandigram? Is it on the basis of your 62,000 vote lead? We will win here on the basis of our 2,13,000 vote lead. That's a promise and a challenge. I know how to fight elections. And we know how to win."

Adhikari's remarks come after Banerjee on Monday announced that she will contest from Nandigram as well as her urban seat Bhowanipur.

Calling Banerjee 'politically bankrupt', Adhikari said, "TMC is a private limited company where there is rule of law of only two people work, Didi and her nephew. Trinamool supremo is confused."

Speaking about clashes between BJP and TMC supporters in Khejuri, he said, "Today our workers have been attacked and assaulted at 5 places in Khejuri... I am extremely disturbed... I give the police here till Sunday to nab the culprits else I will sit on dharna in front of the SP's office from Monday."

The clashes took place when rallies by TMC and BJP came face to face. The police and combat force found it difficult to contain the violence.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had attacked the BJP in a public meeting in Purulia, comparing it to 'venomous snake' and asking the people of Purulia in West Bengal to reject the party.

Banerjee said, "BJP is more dangerous than the Maoists... It is like a venomous snake which will finish you off in a single bite and devour everything that comes its way."

"Everyone is welcome on this stage and take a look at this gathering and report if people come to Mamata Banerjee's meetings or not," she said.