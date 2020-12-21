Suvendu Adhikari's Resignation as TMC MLA Accepted, Says West Bengal Assembly Speaker

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday said he has accepted the resignation of Suvendu Adhikari as TMC MLA, whose exit triggered a parade of TMC leaders to switch over to the BJP. Adhikari, who joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, has already given up membership of the Trinamool Congress and the ministerial position in the state cabinet.

Banerjee, who had on Friday clarified that Adhikari's resignation was not accepted since it was not in conformity with provisions of the Constitution and rules of the assembly, said that after speaking to him, he is satisfied that the former transport minister quit out of his own volition. The speaker said the undated resignation letter of Adhikari, which he submitted on December 16, was accepted with effect from December 21.

"I am satisfied that his resignation is voluntary and genuine," Banerjee told reporters. After meeting the speaker, Adhikari said that he answered in the affirmative when Banerjee asked him whether the resignation was voluntary.

"It was my intention to resign from the MLAship before joining another political party," the former TMC leader, who represented the Nandigram constituency, said. The BJP had got a huge shot in the arm on Saturday when Adhikari, nine other MLAs and a TMC MP joined the party in the presence of Shah.