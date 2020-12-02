Issues Not Resolved? Suvendu Adhikary Unhappy with TMC Leadership for Leaking Details of Meeting

Disgruntled Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari has reportedly expressed his dismay to a senior party MP over details of Tuesday’s meeting being leaked to the media and claims of all issues being resolved.

TMC sources said Adhikari wrote to the MP via Whatsapp stating that he did not like the details of the meeting being shared with the media as he was supposed hold a press meet on December 6.

He also reportedly said that it has created an atmosphere of discomfort and made it extremely difficult for him to work further for the TMC.

Senior Trinamool Congress leaders and election strategist Prashant Kishor held a meeting with rebel functionary Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday, following which the party claimed that all the issues have been resolved. The two-hour meeting was attended by Abhishek Banerjee and other senior party leaders Saugata Roy and Sudip Bandopadhyay.

Last week, Adhikari had resigned as transport minister from the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government amid speculations that he might join the BJP ahead of the crucial Assembly elections next year.

Roy said Adhikari is not going to BJP and it was a foolish assumption. "We had a fruitful meeting with him today. All the problems have been sorted out. The party is united. There was the need for a face-to-face meeting to sort out the issues. So it was done. He is with TMC and we will work together to make Banerjee win again," the TMC MP said, adding the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere.

However, Wednesday’s developments have once again put the ruling camp in Bengal in troubled waters. Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to address a mega rally in Adhikari's stronghold West Midnapore on December 7 and speculations are rife on whether the latter will share dais with the chief minister.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mukul Roy, who had switched over from the Trinamool Congress last year, said any decision on Adhikari will be taken if he resigns from the TMC.

“Suvendu is a TMC leader as he has not resigned from the party. It is quite obvious that he will meet his party leaders. As of now he has not resigned. But if he does so, we will discuss whether to welcome him in our party or not,” Roy said.