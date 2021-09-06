Suvendu Adhikary Skips CID Interrogation over Bodyguard's Death; TMC Fires Shots for 'Running Away'

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Monday informed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that he will not be able to appear before them in connection with the death of his bodyguard in 2018.

Citing prior political engagements in Bankura as one of the reasons for his failure to appear, Adhikari said “the matter sub-judice".

A senior CID official said, “We have received an e-mail from him where he (Adhikary) mentioned that he will not be able to appear before us. He also gave a couple of reasons for his absence. We will discuss the matter with other senior officials and will take next course of action as per law.”

Taking potshots at the BJP MLA from Nandigram, Tapas Roy, the deputy chief whip of TMC in the state assembly, said, “What an interesting Monday…in Delhi we see our brave and fearless mass leader Abhishek Banerjee facing the ED sleuths because we know he has done nothing and in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari is running away because he is scared of facing the CID officers. Let the people of Bengal and the country judge us with this instance.”

Responding to the matter, BJP spokesperson, Shamik Bhattacharya said, “Suvendu is competent enough to handle any such situation. He could not visit the CID today because of his meetings with booth presidents in Bankura and in Bishnupur. “

When asked whether it will send a wrong signal before the masses because at a time when Abhishek Banerjee had decided to appear before the ED and on the same day the TMC turncoat and former confidant could not make it to CID, Bhattacharya said, “I don’t think so. Party is with him.”

On whether Adhikari will appear before the CID in future, he said, “I think you ask this question to him please.”

Meanwhile, the CID has summoned Adhikari’s personal driver Sambhu Maity and his close aide Sanjeev Shukla on Tuesday, in connection with the same case.

The CID has prepared a 43-page long questionnaire for Adhikari and five officers were supposed to examine him today.

On October 13, 2018, Adhikari’s bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty reportedly shot himself dead with his service revolver inside the barracks, which are located beside the politician’s ‘Shanti Kunj’ residence at Contai in East Midnapore district.

On July 9, his wife Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty filed a fresh police complaint sensing foul play behind her husband’s death. She raised suspicion over police claims in 2018 and therefore the case was reopened.

A fresh case was registered by the CID under sections 302 and 120B of the IPC.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek - who was summoned by the ED - reached Delhi on Sunday to appear before the investigating officers on Monday. Before leaving for Delhi, he said that he is ready to face any probe agency as he has done nothing. “I will hang myself publicly if any corruption allegation is proved against me.”

