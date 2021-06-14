Suvendu Vows Legal Route if Mukul Roy Fails to Resign as BJP MLA by June 15, TMC Asks About His MP Dad

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would have to take the legal route if former party MLA Mukul Roy did not resign from his post by June 15.

Roy and his son Subhranshu returned to the ruling Trinamool Congress in the presence of party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 11. He had won the recently held Assembly election as a BJP candidate from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency by defeating his closest rival, actor Koushani Mukherjee, fielded by ruling camp.

Adhikari said, “The MLA from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency has quit the BJP. He should resign as a legislator by tomorrow (June 15), else I will write to the Assembly speaker and request him to take action against him as per the anti-defection law. If we fail to get justice from the speaker, we will look for other legal options.”

Soon after, TMC leader Tapas Roy said, “Before making such a statement, he should look at his own house. Charity begins at home. His father Sisir Kumar Adhikari is still holding the post of TMC MP. Can he explain to us why he is still holding the post?”

Earlier in the day, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said he had been assured by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of forming a committee to look into into the disqualification of Sisir Adhikari, a TMC MP from Contai in East Midnapore, who has joined the BJP. The Leader of TMC in the Lok Sabha said he spoke to Birla over the phone, the second time this month, and was assured that a committee would be formed to examine the issue.

Suvendu spoke to reporters on Monday after a meeting with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar along with nearly 50 BJP MLAs at the Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum over ‘alarming’ law and order in the state.

Later, he wrote on Twitter, “I heartily thank the Honourable Governor @jdhankar1 for giving the large delegation of BJP MLAs a patient hearing regarding the post poll political violence and other important matters of Bengal.”

Dhankhar also put out a tweet regarding the meeting. “Opposition delegation led by Shri Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly @SuvenduWB today called on the Governor of West Bengal and submitted a representation as regards alarming law and order situation @MamataOfficial in the State,” he wrote.

The governor further told reporters that Adhikari informed him that the anti-defection law has not been implemented in Bengal for several decades and action needed to be taken as there was chaos in the state.

