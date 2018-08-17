English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Swami Agnivesh, on Way to Pay Homage to Vajpayee, Attacked Outside BJP Office in Delhi
New Delhi: Social activist Swami Agnivesh was attacked right outside the BJP office at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in Delhi while he was on his way to pay respects to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
In the video, the Swami can be seen being chased by a mob and a man, putting his arms around Agnivesh, is shielding him. There are people who are taking pictures and recording the incident, but there is no express attempt to intervene in the matter.
Delhi Police rushed to the spot and rescued him.
"It was a well-planned attack. Those who led the mob were associated with the RSS and the BJP. We have given names to the police,” Agnivesh had then said.
He said the district commissioner was informed about his itinerary but there was no arrangement of security. “The moment, I came out of my hotel some people holding black flags started punching me. I fell on the ground and they kicked me, tore my clothes and threw my turban. I am thankful to god for being alive today," said Agnivesh.
The social activist denied allegations that he was speaking against Sanatan Dharma.
"Instead, I advocated vegetarian foods in place of non-vegetarianism. I don't think anybody felt offended," said Agnivesh.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
