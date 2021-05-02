Swarupnagar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

98. Swarupnagar (स्वरूपनगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Swarupnagar is part of 14. Bangaon Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.12%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,45,455 eligible electors, of which 1,25,548 were male, 1,19,905 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Swarupnagar in 2021 is 955.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,25,291 eligible electors, of which 1,16,248 were male, 1,09,040 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,96,006 eligible electors, of which 1,02,034 were male, 93,972 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Swarupnagar in 2016 was 669. In 2011, there were 436.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Bina Mandal of TMC won in this seat by defeating Dhiman Sarkar of CPIM by a margin of 11,941 votes which was 6.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.56% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Bina Mondal of TMC won in this seat defeating Siva Pada Das of CPIM by a margin of 7,414 votes which was 4.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.94% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 98. Swarupnagar Assembly segment of Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bangaon Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangaon Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Swarupnagar are: Biswajit Mandal (CPIM), Bina Mondal (TMC), Brindaban Sarkar (BJP), Debabrata Biswas (SUCOIC), Prabir Sarkar (IND), Mrinmoy Mondal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.01%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.79%, while it was 87.13% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 341 polling stations in 98. Swarupnagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 271. In 2011 there were 243 polling stations.

EXTENT:

98. Swarupnagar constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Swarupnagar, 2. Ramchandrapur Uday and Sayesta Nagar –I GPs of CDB Baduria. It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Swarupnagar is 228 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Swarupnagar is: 22°49’26.4"N 88°52’37.2"E.

