'Swatantrata Saptah': Hoist National Flag on Every House, Asks UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the people of the state to hoist the national flag over their houses during the “Swatantrata Saptah” from August 11 to 17 as part of celebrations to mark of 75 years of India’s independence.

He said that the Tricolour should be there on 2.68 crore houses and 50 lakh government offices as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme.

The Chief Minister said that there was a need to connect the people with the “Har Ghar Tiranga” and “selfie with Tiranga” programmes should be organised for the youth.

Such selfies should be posted on social media on the occasion, he said.

The best performing districts would be rewarded, he added.

Yogi Adityanath launched the state culture department’s “Jai Ghosh” community radio theme song and a poster of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme.

He said copies of “Jhanda Uncha Rahe Hamara” song by Shyamlal Gupta of Kanpur should be made available to the common man.

One sapling and a national flag should be distributed to at least 75 farmers at every Krishi Vigyan Kendra, the Chief Minister directed.

He further said a cleanliness campaign should be launched in every village and city during the “Swatantrata Saptah” and parks should be decorated on the occasion.

PRD jawans will take out cycle rallies while the women groups Mangal Dal would hold marathon runs. Various programmes will also be organised in schools on the occasion. Police bands would play the national song at the martyrs’ memorial.

The celebrations to mark 75 years of India’s independence began on March 12, 2021 and so far 3500 programmes attended by 4.5 crore people have been organised.

The Chief Minister stated that special programmes should be organised to mark birth anniversaries of freedom fighters Mangal Pandey and Chandrashekhar Azad on July 19 and 23, and also to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 and the anniversary of the Kakori Train Action on August 9.

