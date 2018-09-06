English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Swearing-in Time, Car Number Plates, Assembly Dissolution: For KCR it is All About Lucky No. 6
Back in June 2, 2014, when KCR was to become the first Chief Minister of Telangana, he timed his oath down to minutes - 12:57 pm. The reason? All the numbers add up to 15, whose individual numerals add up to 6.
File photo of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Loading...
New Delhi: That K Chandrashekar Rao decided to recommend dissolution of Telangana Assembly on the 6th came as no surprise to those who know about his enthusiasm for numerology and fascination with number 6. And given his long political career and singular superstition, almost everyone knows about it.
Back in June 2, 2014, when KCR was to become the first Chief Minister of Telangana, he timed his oath down to minutes - 12:57 pm. The reason? All the numbers add up to 15, whose individual numerals add up to 6.
Even during campaigning, he was driven in cars with number plates whose numerals added up to six.
In the run up to Thursday, by when KCR’s decision to dissolve the Assembly was widely reported, rumours went that he would call his urgent cabinet meeting at 6 in the morning. Though instead of 6, he called the meeting slightly after 9:30. It was still held within the limits prescribed by astrologers.
KCR has often been criticised for his lavish expenditure in conducting expensive pujas (prayers) and offering hundreds of crores worth of gifts to temples.
In December 2015, he held a huge yagna presided over by 1000 priests who chanted mantras for Aayatha Chandi Yaga for 10 days straight. Many offerings were made and several high-profile political leaders were invited. Officially, Rs 7 crore was spent on the 10-day event though some estimates say it was much higher.
A few months later, in October, the following year, he spent Rs 3.7 crore on gifting an 11 kilo gold crown to goddess Bhadrakali in Warangal. He also gifted gold and jewellery ornaments worth crores to several other temples in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, claiming to fulfil his vows during the Telangana movement seeking statehood.
He also found problems with the vastu of the existing state secretariat, which he claimed was not lucky for him. The existing building, he said, had a lot of ‘vastu problems’.
In order tide over bad vastu vibes, KCR appointed a government architect and vaastu expert to advise on designs and renovation of office and residential buildings.
He got the camp office at Begumpet renovated and built a palatial vaastu-compliant office cum residential building – Pragathi Bhavan – involving a reported outlay of Rs 50 crore to hold meetings with officials and ministers and also address smaller public meetings.
Back in June 2, 2014, when KCR was to become the first Chief Minister of Telangana, he timed his oath down to minutes - 12:57 pm. The reason? All the numbers add up to 15, whose individual numerals add up to 6.
Even during campaigning, he was driven in cars with number plates whose numerals added up to six.
In the run up to Thursday, by when KCR’s decision to dissolve the Assembly was widely reported, rumours went that he would call his urgent cabinet meeting at 6 in the morning. Though instead of 6, he called the meeting slightly after 9:30. It was still held within the limits prescribed by astrologers.
KCR has often been criticised for his lavish expenditure in conducting expensive pujas (prayers) and offering hundreds of crores worth of gifts to temples.
In December 2015, he held a huge yagna presided over by 1000 priests who chanted mantras for Aayatha Chandi Yaga for 10 days straight. Many offerings were made and several high-profile political leaders were invited. Officially, Rs 7 crore was spent on the 10-day event though some estimates say it was much higher.
A few months later, in October, the following year, he spent Rs 3.7 crore on gifting an 11 kilo gold crown to goddess Bhadrakali in Warangal. He also gifted gold and jewellery ornaments worth crores to several other temples in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, claiming to fulfil his vows during the Telangana movement seeking statehood.
He also found problems with the vastu of the existing state secretariat, which he claimed was not lucky for him. The existing building, he said, had a lot of ‘vastu problems’.
In order tide over bad vastu vibes, KCR appointed a government architect and vaastu expert to advise on designs and renovation of office and residential buildings.
He got the camp office at Begumpet renovated and built a palatial vaastu-compliant office cum residential building – Pragathi Bhavan – involving a reported outlay of Rs 50 crore to hold meetings with officials and ministers and also address smaller public meetings.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport Imagined as 2018 BMW Z4 Convertible Roadster Looks Feasible
- Mick Jagger Pledges Donations for Stand-out Performances During Oval Test
- Nike’s Latest Chelsea Jersey Can Talk to Fans’ Phones
- iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max Prices Leaked Ahead of Apple's September 12 Event
- Nishikori, Osaka First Japanese Man and Woman to Reach Semi-finals at Same Slam
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...