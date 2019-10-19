Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Sowed Seeds of Make in India, Says Union Minister Goyal

Mookerjee's leadership of the industrial sector was evident in the policy which acknowledged foreign capital for industrialisation of the country, Goyal said.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2019, 8:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Syama Prasad Mookerjee Sowed Seeds of Make in India, Says Union Minister Goyal
File photo of Piyush Goyal

Panaji: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said seeds of the Centre's flagship 'Make In India' manufacturing programme were sowed by Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who was also the country's first minister of industry and supply.

Speaking at the 'Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit' here, Goyal said these seeds were sown through the industrial policy drafted by Mookerjee in 1948.

"In some sense you are carrying forward the vision of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He had come up with India's first industrial policy way back in 1948, which had sown the seeds of Make in India," Goyal said at the summit attended by delegates from 54 countries.

Mookerjee's leadership of the industrial sector was evident in the policy which acknowledged foreign capital for industrialisation of the country, Goyal said.

Goyal said Mookerjee talked about "marriage between international investment and domestic partnership" with control remaining in Indian hands.

"Over a period of time, business models have evolved. Today, we have a situation where several sectors are open to almost 100 per cent FDI," he added. Speaking about Goa, he said the Centre and the Pramod Sawant dispensation here were working as "double engines" powering the "train of progress".

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to see Goa as an empowered state, adding that it was an ideal investment destination.

The reduction of Value Added Tax on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by the then chief minister late Manohar Parrikar had seen huge increase in flights to Goa which in turn increased tourism footfalls, Goyal said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram