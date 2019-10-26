'System to Clean Corruption Charges': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Govt over Furlough to Ajay Chautala
In 2013, Ajay Chautala was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a special CBI court on charges of illegally recruiting over 3,000 teachers by using forged documents.
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday took a pot shot at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the release of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala from Tihar Jail on a two week-long furlough, saying the "system to clean corruption charges is on".
"System to clean corruption charges is on," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Marathi, targeting the BJP over the grant of furlough to Ajay Chautala, a day after his son clinched a deal with the BJP to form government in Haryana.
Dushyant clinched the deal after meeting BJP President Amit Shah at his residence on Friday night. As per the deal, the JJP, which won 10 seats in the 90-member Assembly, will have a Deputy Chief Minister in the new government.
Earlier in the day, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Chandigarh the BJP would form the new government in Haryana with the JJP and the independent MLAs.
In February 2013, former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, his son Ajay Chautala and three government officials were sentenced to 10 years in prison by a special CBI court on charges of illegally recruiting over 3,000 teachers by using forged documents.
The scam came to light after a 1989 batch IAS officer Sanjeev Kumar filed a writ in the Supreme Court alleging that the O.P. Chautala government had resorted to corrupt practices to recruit 3,208 junior basic trained teachers in 2000.
