Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'System to Clean Corruption Charges': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Govt over Furlough to Ajay Chautala

In 2013, Ajay Chautala was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a special CBI court on charges of illegally recruiting over 3,000 teachers by using forged documents.

IANS

Updated:October 26, 2019, 9:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'System to Clean Corruption Charges': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Govt over Furlough to Ajay Chautala
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday took a pot shot at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the release of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala from Tihar Jail on a two week-long furlough, saying the "system to clean corruption charges is on".

"System to clean corruption charges is on," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Marathi, targeting the BJP over the grant of furlough to Ajay Chautala, a day after his son clinched a deal with the BJP to form government in Haryana.

Dushyant clinched the deal after meeting BJP President Amit Shah at his residence on Friday night. As per the deal, the JJP, which won 10 seats in the 90-member Assembly, will have a Deputy Chief Minister in the new government.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Chandigarh the BJP would form the new government in Haryana with the JJP and the independent MLAs.

In February 2013, former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, his son Ajay Chautala and three government officials were sentenced to 10 years in prison by a special CBI court on charges of illegally recruiting over 3,000 teachers by using forged documents.

The scam came to light after a 1989 batch IAS officer Sanjeev Kumar filed a writ in the Supreme Court alleging that the O.P. Chautala government had resorted to corrupt practices to recruit 3,208 junior basic trained teachers in 2000.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram