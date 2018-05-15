T Narasipura Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Ashvin Kumar .M Won

Live Status JD(S) Ashvin Kumar .M Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

T Narasipur (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mysore district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chamarajanagar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,96,406 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 97,923 are male, 98,464 female and 12 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.55 and the approximate literacy rate is 61%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 323 votes (0.24%) securing 39.34% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75.23%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 13,724 votes (11.53%) registering 35.77% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.08%.Check the table below for T Narasipur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting