T Narasipura Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Ashvin Kumar .M Won

Live election result of 220 T Narasipura constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new T Narasipura MLA.

News18.com

May 15, 2018, 2:49 PM IST
T Narasipur (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mysore district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chamarajanagar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,96,406 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 97,923 are male, 98,464 female and 12 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.55 and the approximate literacy rate is 61%
Live Status JD(S) Ashvin Kumar .M Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)8392954.05%Ashvin Kumar .M
INC5545135.71%Dr. H.C.Mahadevappa
BJP118127.61%S. Shankar
NOTA16601.07%Nota
IND4700.30%Surendranatha .C.P
IND4270.27%Alagud S.Chandrashekar
SP3920.25%Chidaravalli Mahadevaswamy .M
BRSMC3330.21%B.M. Srikantavardhana
IND3180.20%Renuka Suresh
AIMEP2830.18%Srinivasa
IND2110.14%Kumara Kranthi

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 323 votes (0.24%) securing 39.34% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 75.23%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 13,724 votes (11.53%) registering 35.77% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.08%.

Check the table below for T Narasipur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

