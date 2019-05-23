Tadepalligudem Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Tadepalligudem Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Bolisetti Srinivas INC -- -- M. Sekhar (Babji) PPOI -- -- Venkata Someswara Rao Tatavarthi (Somu) IND -- -- Palaparthi Veera Venkata Satyanarayana (Badram) IND -- -- Busanaboyina Anjaneyulu IND -- -- Pyboina Babloo BJP -- -- Gattim Manikyalarao YSRCP -- -- Kottu Satyanarayana IND -- -- Vegi Satyanarayana IND -- -- Marapatla Raju IND -- -- Sriramula Nageswararao IND -- -- Simhachalam Sirivarapu NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Eli Venkata Madhu Sudhana Rao (Nani)

62. Tadepalligudem is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,08,490 voters of which 1,02,342 are male and 1,06,130 are female and 18 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Tadepalligudem, recorded a voter turnout of 80.34%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 81.29% and in 2009, 83.61% of Tadepalligudem's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Pydikondala Manikyalarao of BJP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 14,073 votes which was 8.97% of the total votes polled. Pydikondala Manikyalarao polled a total of 1,56,918 (33.95%) votes.PRAP's Eli Venkata Madhusudhanarao (Nani) won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BSP candidate by a margin of 3020 (2.1%) votes. Eli Venkata Madhusudhanarao (Nani) polled 1,43,596 which was 33.95% of the total votes polled.Tadepalligudem went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: ताडेपल्लीगुडेम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and తాడేపల్లిగూడెం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam)