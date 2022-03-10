Tadubi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: NPP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Tadubi seat in Manipur. A total of 4 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: M. Francis Ngajokpa (NPF), N. Kayisii (NPP), O. Lohrii (BJP), Robert Tailu Maram (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 88.15%, which is 0.66% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by N Kayisii of NPP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.49 Tadubi (तदुबि) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hills region and Senapati district of Manipur. Tadubi is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.6%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 48450 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 24,785 were male and 23,665 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tadubi in 2019 was: 955 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 46,584 eligible electors, of which 23,706 were male,22,878 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 43,075 eligible electors, of which 22,319 were male, 20,756 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tadubi in 2017 was 276. In 2012, there were 136 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, N Kayisii of NPP won in this seat defeating M Francis Ngajokpa of BJP by a margin of 1,299 which was 3.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 41.99% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Francis Ngajokpa of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating K Raina of NPF by a margin of 6,055 votes which was 18.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 55.43% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most number of votes in the 49 Tadubi Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Tadubi are: M. Francis Ngajokpa (NPF), N. Kayisii (NPP), O. Lohrii (BJP), Robert Tailu Maram (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 88.15%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 87.49%, while it was 75.42% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Tadubi went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.49 Tadubi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 70. In 2012, there were 56 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.49 Tadubi comprises of the following areas of Senapati district of Manipur:

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Tadubi constituency, which are: Kangpokpi, Tamei, Mao, Karong, Saikul. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Peren and Kohima districts of Nagaland.

The total area covered by Tadubi is approximately 10096 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tadubi is: 25°21’13.3"N 93°58’11.6"E.

