'Taint' Party Image, 'Stain' on Leaders: AIADMK Decides to Boycott 'Upsetting' Television Debates

Party members and spokespersons of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will boycott television debates since these are allegedly defaming the party and bringing a stain to its leaders, the party said on Monday.

In a joint statement by AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party also requested the media to stop inviting AIADMK members for television debates and for members to stop attending the debates, The News Minute reported.

“When there are basic problems faced by the people every day, instead of highlighting those problems, the fourth pillar of democracy—media—is debating on topics that brings a taint to the image of the AIADMK, a stain to the party leader, and functions against virtue of media and attempts to reduce the party, which is upsetting to the party members.”

The statement added: “We also request that the media do not invite or accept anyone with a name that reflects our party. They should not invite select members and name them as representatives of AIADMK.”

The AIADMK is not the only party boycotting the media in the state. Earlier, alliance partner BJP said it will not send its spokespersons to participate in television debates since “there was no balance or equal opportunity in these debates”.

The Congress, too, decided not to send their representatives for television debates when the results of the four states and union territory elections were announced on May 2. However, it cited Covid-19 as the reason behind the move.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here