Tajinder Bagga Arrest: Parties Move Past Election Loss to Unite Against Bhagwant Mann
1-MIN READ

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during a joint press conference in New Delhi on April 26, 2022. (PTI)

The Opposition has alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is taking vindictive decisions at the behest of party convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Bhan

Even as the Tajinder Bagga arrest saga plays out in courts, the issue has united the opposition in Punjab with the Opposition coming together to train its guns on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state.

The early morning arrest of BJP’s Bagga by the Punjab Police has given ammunition to the opposition to strike at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging vindictive decisions at the behest of party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has said that the Punjab Police is known for its courage, valour and sacrifice but was pushed into an awkward situation to “satisfy the ego of one person” as he wanted someone critical of him behind the bars.

“This is extreme intolerance, whether arresting Bagga or Jignesh Mevani or registering a case against Alka Lamba or Kumar Vishwas, we condemn it all,” the PCC president said.

“Badlav doesn’t mean misusing Police to target political opponents. @BhagwantMann should imm stop registering cases & arresting Kejriwal’s opponents as done in case of @TajinderBagga. Pbis elected you to bring meaningful change, not to settle political scores of your party head," Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted.

Badal also accused the AAP of “misusing" Punjab Police to target opposition parties.

The BJP, too, lent it voice to the opposition charge, raising questions over “misuse” of security establishments. Punjab BJP’s youth wing has decided to hold protests in different police stations of the state, terming Bagga’s arrest an “absolute misuse of power” by the Mann government.

first published:May 07, 2022, 19:26 IST