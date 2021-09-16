It is going to be business as usual for Prime Minister Narendra Modi again on his birthday tomorrow. Each year the Prime Minister is known to celebrate his birthday by working and engaging the public in something that will be of importance for India as a nation. This year as the Prime Minister turns 71, sources in the Prime Minister’s Office tell CNN News18 that the entire focus will be on Amrut Prayas. This essentially means to take important steps to ensure India can lead itself into the Amrut or the golden era.

So if you are wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media you will need to come up with a form of ‘seva’ or service that you will take up to mark the celebration.

The Bharatiya Janata Party each year has been celebrating Modi’s birthday and a week after that as the Seva Saptah. This involves taking up multiple activities such as doing blood donation camps or doing Swachhata Seva, etc.

All those people who want to wish the Prime Minister on social media especially on the Namo app will also take a pledge to do some form of seva. People have also been encouraged to share pictures and videos of their form of seva on the NaMo app.

The Namo app will also be hosting a virtual exhibition based on the Prime Minister’s life.

This year the focus of the government has been largely on ensuring public health and in particular on the vaccination drive. Undoubtedly the most popular form of seva would be to encourage people to get vaccinated. It is likely that a special vaccination drive will be taken up to mark the Prime Minister 71st birthday.

So far, India has managed to vaccinate the largest number of people in a single day at least three times this month with numbers going above a crore. The government is hoping to break all records on September 17 because it has been the initiative of the Prime Minister to provide free vaccines to every adult citizen.

Here is how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been celebrating his birthday each year since he became the PM.

In 2014, he travelled to Gandhinagar to meet his mother Hira Ba who gave him Rs 5,001 as a birthday gift, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi donated to the J&K flood relief. He also hosted the Japanese Premier in Ahmedabad that evening.

In 2015, PM Modi visited Shauranjali, a military exhibition to mark the golden anniversary of the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

In 2016, Modi sought blessings from his mother in Gandhinagar but later that day visited Navsari in Gujarat and distributed aid to the divyangs.

In 2017, the Prime Minister visited his home state Gujarat where he dedicated the Sardar Sarovar Dam project to the nation, a project which was envisioned by the late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel more than seven decades ago.

In 2018, the Prime Minister visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple and spent his birthday which schoolchildren in his constituency Varanasi.

The year 2019 again was a day on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his mother in Gandhinagar to seek her blessings and enjoy a warm lunch with her. He also dedicated The Namami Narmada Mahotsav to the nation as it marked the celebration of the dam reaching its water level milestone.

The year 2020 was a birthday that came after the first wave of Covid and the BJP had celebrated the day as Seva and Samarpan divas taking various activities to help the common man including distribution of free ration and medical camps and so on.

