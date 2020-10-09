'Take a Look at History': Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out at CM Adityanath Over Allegations of Oppn Trying to Incite Riots

Lashing out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his allegations on opposition parties of trying to instigate riots in the state, the Samajwadi Party on Friday asked him to take a look at history and the criminal cases lodged against him which he withdrew after becoming the chief minister.

Speaking to News18, Samajwadi Party Spokesperson and MLC Sunil Singh Sajan said that the Adityanath-led BJP government wanted to incite riots in the state to hide their failures. "The UP CM is saying that opposition parties have riots in their veins, I would like to ask him to see the mirror sometimes. How can you forget your past, you had riot charges on you but you took them back after becoming the chief minister. The place which you are mentioning, who made rioters from that place as ministers? Where the head of a state and ministers are rioters, how can you stop riots in such a state? This government wants riots so that they can hide their failures. You have not done anything for the state, instead, you spoiled everything. There is no employment, industries don't come to the state, females are not safe, murder, loot and rapes have become common. You (CM) wants to hide his failures behind riots, which is shameful," he said.

Further attacking Adityanath over the issue, Sajan said that the chief minister should consult a doctor to heal himself as his inner condition was worse than the law and order situation prevailing in the state. "The way in which UP CM is changing his statements, first he said of foreign funding, caste based riots, etc. I think the inner state of CM is worse than the law and order of the state, I would request him to kindly consult a doctor to heal himself, else he will not be able to run the state," Sajan said.

Earlier, Adityanath had attacked the Opposition for trying to incite ethic and communal violence in the state, saying that those that did not like development tried to instigate riots and urged people to move to path of development without being influenced by conspiracies.

"Those who do not like development, want to incite ethnic and communal riots. In the guise of these riots, they will get an opportunity to bake political loaves, so that they can devise new plots. We have to move the process of development rapidly by being fully alert to these conspiracies," the chief minister said in his tweet on Sunday.