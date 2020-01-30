Take the pledge to vote

Take Action Against Election Campaigners Using Bad Language, Scindia Tells EC

The Election Commission recently banned Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma, from campaigning for 72 and 96 hours, respectively, for their controversial remarks

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 5:25 PM IST
Take Action Against Election Campaigners Using Bad Language, Scindia Tells EC
File photo of Jyotiraditya Scindia

Gwalior: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday that the Election Commission (EC) should take strong action against politicians using improper language during poll campaigns.

He said the standard of campaigning was going down by the day. "A level should be maintained," said Scindia, who belongs to the royal family of the erstwhile princely state of Gwalior, during a two-day visit to his ancestral home.

"The use of such words during electioneering should be strongly condemned," he said, regarding the campaign-language being used by leaders for upcoming Delhi Assembly elections

His statements come on the day of the EC barring Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and BJP MP Parvesh Verma, from campaigning in the Delhi Assembly polls for 72 and 96 hours, respectively, for their controversial remarks.

Scindia also criticised the Centre for reducing funds to the states under different schemes, terming it as "unconstitutional".

"The central government is reducing the budgetary allocations for social welfare schemes. The same is happening with the Goods and Services Tax (GST)," the former Union minister said.

